I stumbled across something a few weeks ago that I had never studied deeply before! I love how reading plans and daily devotions can lead me to something that my mind might not have focused on before or that God is bringing to my attention for such a time as this! (That last was from Esther, a book I just have enjoyed studying lately! Add that to your reading list for a snowy day!)
I am taking a deep dive into parables. This author included two stories that make perfect sense from the Old Testament, something new that I had never pondered before. No matter how many times we read, we can always learn anew if we are just open to learning!
This parable can be found in Judges 9:7-21. Please put down your morning coffee and read it in its entirety now. It is a parable about kings but not just any kings “tree kings.” The trees had decided to select a king. The first tree that they asked to be king was the olive tree. We from studying other parables is that Jesus used common things that people knew well to get at a point. Olive trees are plentiful in Israel. That is why so many things are made of Olivewood that you buy from there. Now the Olive tree refuses using its purpose in providing olives that are used for olive oil will be sidelined if he accepts.
The next tree approached was the fig tree. Yes, that famous tree that Jesus cursed in the New Testament is mentioned in this parable. He also refuses because who will make the sweetness that people crave if he is busing himself ruling over others. The same type of encounter is had when they asked the grapevine. He, too, refuses. Leading the trees to the thornbush and what comes to mind is to be careful what you ask and whom you ask.
This parable is being told in regards to the real-life selection of a king. The person telling the tale is Jotham. He is the only son of Gideon, who escaped being murdered by Abimelech. Abimelech was the 71st son of Gideon, born of a concubine. He would have not the right to lead because he is insignificantly down the list. Jotham was the youngest son of Gideon, also not in the list of succession. Jotham realizes that of all the people they could pick, picking Abimelech as the leader is dangerous.
When the thornbush is selected, he tells the other trees to take shelter in his shade. Now how can that be? He offers no shade as a thornbush, and how can might trees be lowered under him? It serves as a foreshadowing of how he intends to rule—demanding that no one is above him. The bush then threatens the other trees with fire. This is a warning that anyone that disagrees with him will be eliminated.
Jotham is angry that his brothers have massacred, and here are the people of Shechem selecting the killer as their leader. Jotham tells this as a warning. Sure enough, after three years as their leader, things went terribly wrong. We can be blind to what we see right in front of us, much like this story of the trees picking someone who wants to rule them in dangerous ways.
One of the ways that I pray is for God to give me eyes to see. I frequently pray to shine a light on that which is not of you and shine your light on the path I should take. If we prayed about decisions and waited for the answer, how would that change the outcome? If the other trees had prayed before responding? If the people asking had prayed before they asked? Leaving room for God to reveal the truth is always essential.
I am spending Lent, the season leading up to Easter, praying for answers to questions. Lent beginning on Wednesday is a great time to begin listening deeply.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.