Housing authority sets meeting date
KENDALLVILLE — Kendallville Housing Authority will meet Wednesday, Aug. 23, at 3 p.m., in the Van Wagner Room at Lamplighter Apartments, 240 Angling Road.
Cornhole games to benefit Special Olympics
KENDALLVILLE — Noble County Special Olympics Indiana will have its 2023 Cornhole Tournament on Saturday, Sept. 23, beginning at noon at Hidden Ego Event Center at 555 W. Ohio St.
The tournament along with a silent auction will raise funds for Special Olympics activities. The event is open to the public.
The entry fee is $10 per person to play in the cornhole tournament, but admission is free for spectators. Food trucks Rusty’s, Hitchin’ Kitchen and Ed’s Fish and More will be on hand to serve food. Attendees can also bid on silent auction items.
One-room school to welcome guests
KENDALLVILLE — The Wayne Center One-Room Schoolhouse will have an open house, “Sharing School Memories,” on Sunday, Aug. 27 from 5-6:30 p.m.
The schoolhouse is located at 1016 E. Schoolhouse Road as the Wayne Center District No. 7 Historic Site, adjacent to Wayne Center United Methodist Church.
Presenters include former students of the school who will share memories of their education there. Guests will be invited to share their memories, too. Pie and ice cream will be served.
Event sponsors include the historic site, the church, Kendallville Public Library and Kendallville Heritage Association.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.