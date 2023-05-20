Karis Bachman of Wolcottville earned a bachelor of science degree in animal science at Berry College in Rome, Georgia. Berry is an independent, coeducational, comprehensive liberal arts college of approximately 2,200 students on a 27,000-acre campus.
Andrew Schroeder of Kendallville was named to the honors list for the spring semester at Concordia University in Seward, Nebraska. He was among 223 students on the list who earned a 3.90 grade-point average or higher while also completing at least 12 credit hours.
Hilary Oswalt of Garrett and Crissandra Phillips of Albion were named to the dean’s list for the winter term, January to May, at Southern New Hampshire University in Manchester, New Hampshire. Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.699 for the reporting term are named to the dean’s list. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired 8-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring, and summer.
Alyssa Crum of Ligonier, Raymond Barrand of Columbia City, and Timothy Wright of Millersburg were named to the president’s list for the winter term at Southern New Hampshire University in Manchester, New Hampshire.
Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above for the reporting term are named to the president's pist.
