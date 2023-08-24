KOKOMO — Becky Hite Stoltzfus, a graduate of West Noble High School and a former Ligonier resident, has completed a master’s degree from Ashland University as an Indiana Fellow of the James Madison Memorial Fellowship Foundation.
Stoltzfus is a secondary teacher in Kokomo Center Schools since 1995. She teaches Diploma Program History of the Americas I and II and Economics, in addition to the Dual Credit AP United States History at the International Baccalaureate Academy at Kokomo.
She has been able to work as an Ashbrook Ambassador for one-day and multi-day teaching seminars as a direct result of her degree from Ashland University.
Born Rebecca Ann Hite, Stoltzfus grew up on the Hite Homestead, a popcorn farm outside of Ligonier. Her parents, Ruth Ann and Bill Hite, and her brother, Harlan Hite, still live in Ligonier.
She graduated from West Noble High School in 1987. She was a 10-year 4-H member in Perry Township and was named Tops in 4-H. She said she still considers Ligonier her home, even though she has lived in Kokomo a longer time.
Stoltzfus was named an Indiana Fellow in 2019. The fellowship is the most prestigious award in constitutional history and government for secondary educators.
“They award one fellowship per state per year. I was the 2019 winner for Indiana,” Stoltzfus said. “It was an incredible honor.”
The James Madison Memorial Fellowship Foundation offers $24,000 James Madison Graduate Fellowships to individuals desiring to become outstanding teachers of the American Constitution at the secondary school level.
Fellowship applicants compete only against other applicants from the states of their legal residence. As funding permits, the Foundation plans to offer one fellowship per state per year.
The application process for the fellowship is rigorous. Stoltzfus had the write multiple essays, have three references including other Madison Fellows and a former professor.
Stoltzfus needed to complete a master’s degree that focused on the founding of the United States and the Constitution. She received a month-long summer institute in Washington, D.C., studying with premier professors and historians. She visited historic sites, meeting by Zoom with a Supreme Court Justice,
“The summer was inspiring, allowing me to make close friendships and open several doors professionally,” Stoltzfus said.
Stoltzfus completed a bachelor of arts degree from Purdue University. She began taking classes in 2006 and was awarded several scholarships toward her master’s degree, but as a single mother, she said she couldn’t afford to finish the degree on her own.
