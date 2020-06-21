United Way of DeKalb County has awarded a Community Impact Grant in the amount of $25,512 to Lighthouse Montessori Education Center. Pictured above at the future site of the education center are, front row, Dawn Mason of United Way and Lisa Howe, executive director of Lighthouse; back row, Lighthouse board members Ben Stuckey and Scott Pflughoeft and United Way of DeKalb County Executive Director Tyler Cleverly. The education center will be located in the former Ashley Elementary School, now the community center. The grant has been earmarked to renovate, equip and furnish one classroom in the education center. Anyone interested in supporting the education center may contact Howe at 260-336-6200.