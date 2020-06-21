Lighthouse Montessori Education Center, sponsored by LaGrange First Church of God, is a ministry seeking to spread God’s love to families and communities in LaGrange and other counties.
United Way of DeKalb County has awarded a Community Impact Grant in the amount of $25,512 to Lighthouse Montessori Education Center.
The Lighthouse Montessori mission statement is “Lighting the path for children to become independent, creative thinkers.”
Housed in the Ashley Community Building in DeKalb County, Lighthouse Montessori will be a Gospel-based, Montessori registered ministry education center for children ages 6 weeks through preschool-age.
The board includes community members, church members and Agape Child Care Ministry members. The two programs will be collaborating through training, observation and professional development.
By collaborating with Ashley community leaders, the ministry will operate in an under-used and re-purposed building to keep operating costs low.
Montessori education is based on the belief that the best way for a child to fulfill his or her potential is through age-appropriate independence.
The Montessori philosophy is meant to help children fulfill their unique potential. Maria Montessori believed that a sense of purpose would lead to inner peace, and by extension a more peaceful world for our children.
Plans are for extended hours and above-average wages for teachers and staff to ensure stability.
By investing subsidy funding that is tax-deductible, businesses will be guaranteed positions in the classrooms that they can offer as a benefit to their employees. The guaranteed quality, reliable child care will help businesses reduce costs related to absenteeism, turnover and training.
Dawn Mason, Community Impact Coordinator for United Way of DeKalb County, said the education center meets a primary focus goal of the agency by providing quality early childhood education within the community. “There is a great need, a great gap, especially in the Ashley area,” said Mason, “particularly for the ALICE population.” ALICE stands for “Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed — working people who earn above the federal poverty level but not enough to afford a bare-bones household budget.”
Lisa Howe, executive director of Lighthouse, noted that DeKalb and Steuben county community foundations also recently awarded grants to the project.
