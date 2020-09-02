ALBION — Northeast Indiana Regional Partnership and Arts United of Greater Fort Wayne Inc., in conjunction with tourism bureaus in the 11-county area, will install high-quality murals for the Make It Your Own Mural Festival. The murals will all be revealed on the same day with various events happening in each community.
Noble County’s mural will be installed on the north side of Doc’s Hardware & Rentals in Albion, and will encompass the nature-centric experiences and ability to unwind and relax in the county.
Community members are encouraged to engage with this project through watching the mural’s progress in person or via the live stream available on Noble County MIYO Mural’s Facebook page.
Noble County’s committee will host a free Meet the Artist event, open to the public, on Sept. 10 from 4-7 p.m. on Jefferson Street in Albion with free food from ONE10 West Main and live music from Jon Ness. Those who attend are asked to wear masks and practice social distancing.
