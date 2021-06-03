KENDALLVILLE — The Community Learning Center will present two sing-along programs in June.
A Family Sing-Along on Thursday from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in the CLC auditorium will feature favorite songs from movies and television. Admission is free but a cash donation of $2 per person is welcome. All children must be accompanied by an adult. Seating is limited.
Vocalists can let out their inner Broadway star at Show Tunes Sing-Along on Friday, June 11, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the CLC auditorium. Guests may sign up to sing on stage or attend just to sing along.
The program is free general admission, but will cost $5 to lead a song. Cash donations are welcome.
Visit thecommunitylearningcenter.org for more information and to reserve tickets for both programs.
