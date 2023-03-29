Tree commission to give away seedlings
KENDALLVILLE — The Kendallville Tree Commission will give away 100 bald cypress tree seedlings to Kendallville residents for immediate planting on their properties.
The tree giveaway is Saturday, April 8, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the pocket park in downtown Kendallville. Residents should pull up on the Rush Street side of the park.
Tree seedlings will be limited to one per resident; instructions and advice for planting will be given with the seedlings. Any leftover seedlings will be planted in Bixler Lake Park.
The bald cypress seedlings are 15 to 30 inches tall. The tree tolerates wetter soil and does well in the normal soils in the region. This stately conifer, native to the Midwest, is often found in groupings in parks and larger spaces, along streets, and around lakes. Unlike most cone-bearing trees, bald cypress loses its needles each winter and grows a new set in spring. The russet-red fall color of its lacy needles is one of its outstanding characteristics. Hardy and tough, this tree will adapt to a wide range of soil types, whether wet, dry, or swampy.
Registration opens for tennis lessons
KENDALLVILLE — Kendallville Park and Recreation Department will offer tennis instruction on the newly upgraded tennis courts at Bixler Lake Park on Diamond Street. Children will be introduced to a sport that can help them keep fit throughout their lives.
Classes are Mondays through Thursdays from June 5 through June 27. Beginner classes are 8 a.m. to 8:55 a.m.; intermediate classes are 9 a.m. to 9:55 a.m. with returning instructors.
The cost is $48 per person for the 12 classes. Class size is limited to provide individual attention to each student. Students should bring their own racquet and a new can of tennis balls.
Call the park office at 260-347-1064 for more information.
Church opens building for Maundy Thursday
KENDALLVILLE — Faith United Methodist Church, 411 Harding St., will have an open sanctuary from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Maundy Thursday, April 5. The public may use Door A to enter the sanctuary and stay for prayer, meditation and to enjoy Easter music.
Softball leagues forming for Kendallville sports complex
KENDALLVILLE — Any men’s and coed teams interested in playing in the summer and/or fall softball leagues at the Kendallville Outdoor Recreation Complex should pick up a registration form at the Kendallville Park Department office, 211 Iddings St., or download the form from www.kendallville-in.org/departments/park (under Documents).
Form and fees are due by April 28 or until league is full. The number of teams is limited for the leagues. No late entries will be accepted. Contact the Park Department at 260-347-1064 with any questions.
