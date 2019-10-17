KENDALLVILLE — Millie Schermerhorn, a lifelong Noble County resident, will celebrate her 100th birthday on Nov. 13.
An open house in her honor will be held Saturday, Nov. 9, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Chandler Place, 2879 S. Lima Road, Kendallville.
Guests are encouraged to write notes and sign their names in a journal at the open house, but please do not bring gifts.
