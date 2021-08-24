KENDALLVILLE — Kendallville Public Library and its Limberlost Branch in Rome City have a full schedule of activities for adults in September. Visit the library’s website at www.kendallvillelibrary.org for more information or to register for these programs.
Cortex Project: Wood Sign
Begins Wednesday, Sept. 1, Kendallville Public Library and Limberlost Branch
You can make a wooden sign for fall with a Cricut stencil or paint free hand while supplies last. Come to The Cortex at KPL or the designated area at the Limberlost Branch from Sept. 1 to Sept. 11 (or while supplies last). Pick up supplies for this in-person project Cortex project at the Adult Customer Service Desk at KPL, or the Customer Service Desk at LB.
The Story of My Life: Write Your Own Memoir
Thursday, Sept. 2, at 6 p.m., Kendallville Public Library
Join Matt for a guided memoir workshop that will provide journal prompts and resources to record the story of your life. Participants will each receive an autobiographical notebook to create a keepsake that can be passed through your family for generations!
Euchre Tournament
Tuesday, Sept. 7, at 6 p.m., Community Learning Center
Play Euchre with the Kendallville Public Library for prizes at the Community Learning Center. Sign up in pairs, or as a single and we will match you with a partner. Registration is required.
Kendallville Farmer’s Market
Saturdays, Sept. 4, 11, 18 and 25 from 9 a.m. to noon, Community Learning Center
KPL is proud to be a partner of this year’s Kendallville Farmer’s Market. Come shop for items that are grown locally, sourced locally, and made locally. We are at the Community Learning Center every Saturday through September (and possibly into October) from 9 a.m. to noon The Community Learning Center is at 401 E. Diamond Street, at the corner of Diamond and Riley in Kendallville.
Sunflower Painting
Wednesday, Sept. 8, at 6 p.m., Kendallville Public Library
We’ll provide the supplies and walk you through the steps to make a sunflower painting. This free event is open to adults age 18 and older. Registration is required. Sign up online at www.kendallvillelibrary.org or call 343-2010.
Trivia Night: Television Shows
Thursday, Sept. 9, at 6 p.m., Kendallville Public Library
Each round will feature a different show. They will include, but are not limited to, shows like “Parks and Recreation” and “Grey’s Anatomy.” Bring a team of up to four people for a night trivia. When signing up, let the library know who the other members of your team are, and the name you’ve come up with. This free event is open to adults age 18 and older. Registration is required. Register by calling 343-2010 or through our online event calendar at www.kendallvillelibrary.org.
Cortex Project: Watercolor Bookmarks
Begins Monday, Sept. 13, Kendallville Public Library and Limberlost Branch Library
Come into either library location during business hours to paint a watercolor bookmark. Come to The Cortex at KPL or the designated area at the Limberlost Branch from Sept. 13 to Sept. 25. Pick up supplies for this in-person, Cortex project at the Adult Customer Service Desk at KPL, or the Customer Service Desk at LB.
Giant Paint by Number
Mondays, Sept. 13 and 20, at 1 p.m., Kendallville Public Library
Paint a giant picture in the first session and then come back to frame it. You’ll need to attend both sessions to complete the project. This free event is open to adults age 18 and older. Registration is required. Sign up online at www.kendallvillelibrary.org or call 343-2010.
BINGO
Friday, Sept. 1, at 1 p.m. and Thursday, Sept. 23, at 6 p.m., Kendallville Public Library
Join Brittany for a fun-filled hour of BINGO. Participants can win prizes including gift cards, swag, candy, books and more. Please be sure to register by calling 343-2010 or through our online event calendar at www.kendallvillelibrary.org.
Budget Friendly Meal Prep
Wednesday, Sept. 15, at 6 p.m., Kendallville Public Library
Join us in KPL’s kitchen for meal prep with help from the Community Learning Center’s Macy Burtch. This month we are making Mason Jar salads. At each event (one per month) you will learn how to make a meal your family will love. This event is at the Kendallville Public Library, and registration is required. It is free and open to adults age 18 and older.
Matt’s Book Club: “Long Bright Rive” by Liz Moore
Thursday, Sept. 16, at 6 p.m., Community Learning Center
The Kendallville Public Library is teaming up with the Community Learning Center for Matt’s Book Club. Pick up a copy at KPL or the CLC and start reading to be ready for the discussion.
In a Philadelphia neighborhood rocked by the opioid crisis, two once-inseparable sisters find themselves at odds. One, Kacey, lives on the streets in the vise of addiction. The other, Mickey, walks those same blocks on her police beat. They don’t speak anymore, but Mickey never stops worrying about her sibling. Then Kacey disappears, suddenly, at the same time that a mysterious string of murders begins in Mickey’s district, and Mickey becomes dangerously obsessed with finding the culprit-and her sister-before it’s too late.
Be sure to register for the book discussion by calling 343-2010 or through our online event calendar at www.kendallvillelibrary.org. When you attend two book club sessions, you will receive a book club journal to keep track what you are reading!
Apple Tree Button Art
Tuesday, Sept. 21, at 1 p.m., Limberlost Branch
Make a fall apple tree from button. This free event is open to adults age 18 and older. Registration is required. Sign up online at www.kendallvillelibrary.org or call 343-2010.
The Zentangle® Method: Tangle a Labyrinth
Wednesday, Sept. 22, at 6 p.m., Kendallville Public Library
Using The Zentangle® Method, tangle a labyrinth this month with Jane Rhea. If you have any pens or supplies, please bring them. This event is free and open to adults age 18 and older. Registration is required. Sign up online at www.kendallvillelibrary.org or call 343-2010. Join us in lower level meeting room C.
BINGO & Books
Wednesday, Sept. 22, at noon, Limberlost Branch
We’re bringing you a fun-filled afternoon at the Limberlost Branch with BINGO & Books. Each month, take a few moments to talk about a book in a particular genre, and then play some rousing rounds of BINGO to win...you guessed it...books! The genre for the book discussion this month is Mystery. Read any book in that genre that you would like. Register by calling 854-2775 or through our online event calendar at www.kendallvillelibrary.org.
Library on the Road: Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum
Friday, Sept. 24 at 10 a.m., 1600 Wayne St., Auburn
Meet the library staff at Auburn Cord Duesenberg for an adult field trip. View the vast collection of priceless vehicles housed in the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum in Auburn. This month, meet us at the museum located at 1600 Wayne Street, Auburn. The entry fee is covered by the Kendallville Public Library. Register by calling 343-2010 or sign up online at www.kendallvillelibrary.org. Transportation is not provided.
Terra Cotta Pot Painting
Wednesday, Sept. 29, at 6 p.m., Kendallville Public Library
Use your imagination to paint a terra cotta pot any way you want. This free event is open to adults age 18 and older. Registration is required. Sign up online at www.kendallvillelibrary.org or call 343-2010.
Matt’s Vinyl Club: Music!
Thursday, Sept. 30, at 6 p.m., Kendallville Public Library
Are you a fan of vinyl? Matt is, too! He’s hosting this Vinyl Club as a way to learn about vinyl, talk about it...and most importantly, listen to it! This free event is open to adults age 18 and older. Registration is required. Sign up online at www.kendallvillelibrary.org or call 343-2010.
