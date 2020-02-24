ANGOLA — The Eclectic Room, 310 W. Wendell Jacob Ave., announced another rock show recently.
Black Stone Cherry will perform Saturday, May 9, with guest Saint Asonia. Tickets cost $22 in advance and $25 the day of the show.
Black Stone Cherry will be in Angola en route to Kentucky from Pennsylvania.
The band was formed in 2001 in Edmonton, Kentucky. Their latest album, "Family Tree," was released in April 2018 through Mascot Records.
Theory of a Deadman — which shortened its name to simply Theory this year — is touring in support of its 2020 album "Say Nothing," and will hit Angola on April 29.
The tickets are selling out fast, say Eclectic Room sources.
The same week, on April 27, The Hu, with special guest King Nun, will perform at The Eclectic Room. The show will be something unique for local rock audiences. The Hu is from Mongolia and blends heavy metal and traditional Mongolian throat singing.
Otherwise, an American hard rock band from Las Vegas, Nevada, will bring its tour to Angola on Saturday, April 4 with support acts The Black Moods and Saul. Tickets cost $15.
Also booked for this summer is Amaranthe. The Swedish heavy metal band features female vocals. On its web site, the band says its mission is "to explore the opaque realms between extreme metal and electronic tunes, to pioneer the invention of new approaches of joining two traditionally contradicting musical worlds, to boldly go where no metal band has gone before."
Amaranthe is playing Aug. 29.
