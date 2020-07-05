Spending so much time at home this spring while Indiana was under lockdown for the COVID-19 virus made me think about happiness a lot.
My kids were suddenly home all the time, as school was canceled. I left my job to be at home with them and to minimize our risk. The world was starting to seem like a different place. There was a lot to be anxious about and a new routine to adjust to.
I went through an organizational phase. I cleared out some closets. I rearranged my living room, twice. I cooked a lot of meals. Suddenly school lunch was part of my job. Then I went through some Netflix binges. Tiger King was a really nice escape.
Eventually I ran out of projects, though. I was getting bored and tired of it all.
Our first creative idea came from my daughter wanting to write a menu board for our dinner. We decided to have fun with it. We delivered hand-written invitations to her sister and dad in the house. Dinner was to be at 6. Dress formal. I loved when I saw my husband enter the room with a tie on that night. It really was a fun time. We did these special dinner nights several times over the next few months. It helped break up the monotony.
I started to really think about the things that keep me happy and sane — I needed them more than ever. These creative dinners definitely helped. I noticed walking my dogs in the morning always made my whole day better. Connecting with friends over Zoom would lift my spirits. And a social distance wine drinking session with a neighbor once a week for what we called the “check-in,’ really was a nice outlet. I began to actually learn that I don’t need a lot to be happy. But a good restaurant now and then sure is nice.
The Science of Well-Being
At some point in my search I learned that Yale’s class “The Science of Well-Being” was being offered for free. It still is, at Coursera.org. I have read about this class numerous times over the years, and I always thought what a practical class that is. Everyone could benefit from it. I’ve actually always thought we should have more practical classes in school — like how to change a flat tire, do your taxes and fix your toilet, but that’s beside the point.
The course description reads … “In this course you will engage in a series of challenges designed to increase your own happiness and build more productive habits. As preparation for these tasks, Professor Laurie Santos reveals misconceptions about happiness, annoying features of the mind that lead us to think the way we do, and the research that can help us change.” Skills you will learn are gratitude, meditation, happiness and savoring.
The class has a 4.9 star rating (out of 5) out of 4,844 reviews online. Coursera’s web site shows that 2,643,694 people have enrolled.
So, check out the class for yourself. It’s not worth a college credit, just a certificate — but help finding happiness in your own life is a nice reward, I think.
Gratitude
Oprah Winfrey has always touted the benefits of gratitude. She tries to take notes, electronically, whenever she has a grateful moment. She says, “I know for sure that appreciating whatever shows up for you in life changes your personal vibration. You radiate and generate more goodness for yourself when you’re aware of all you have and not focusing on your have-nots.”
And if you need more proof than that, Harvard Health Publications reports that “gratitude is strongly and consistently associated with greater happiness.” Furthermore, the Greater Good Science Center of UC Berkely lists a range of impressive benefits of the simple act of writing down the things for which we’re grateful — including better sleep and fewer symptoms of illness.
Robert Emmons, a professor at the University of California, and an expert on the science of gratitude and an author of some of the seminal studies of gratitude journals, gives some tips on how to reap the most benefits from keeping a daily gratitude journal.
• Don’t just go through the motions. Research by psychologist Sonja Lyubomirsky and others suggests that journaling is more effective if you first make the conscious decision to become happier and more grateful. “Motivation to become happier plays a role in the efficacy of journaling,” says Emmons.
• Go for depth over breadth. Elaborating in detail about a particular thing for which you’re grateful carries more benefits than a superficial list of many things.
• Get personal. Focusing on people to whom you are grateful has more of an impact than focusing on things for which you are grateful.
• Try subtraction, not just addition. One effective way of stimulating gratitude is to reflect on what your life would be like without certain blessings, rather than just tallying up all those good things.
• Savor surprises. Try to record events that were unexpected or surprising, as these tend to elicit stronger levels of gratitude.
• Don’t overdo it. Writing occasionally (once or twice per week) is more beneficial than daily journaling. In fact, one study by Lyubomirsky and her colleagues found that people who wrote in their gratitude journals once a week for six weeks reported boosts in happiness afterward; people who wrote three times per week didn’t. “We adapt to positive events quickly, especially if we constantly focus on them,” says Emmons. “It seems counterintuitive, but it is how the mind works.”
Maybe you already feel like you are a grateful person. Good for you! Give it a try anyway.
Make a list.
You may come up with things that aren’t always on your mind, and for that you’ll be very grateful.
