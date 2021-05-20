ROME CITY — Linda Routsong always felt a part of the public library, so it seemed natural that she would share her time and talent there.
Routsong is winding up her second four-year term on the Kendallville Public Library board, serving the last year as president. The retired registered nurse represents a geographical area in the Kendallville library’s taxing district that is outside the city limits.
“I joined the board when the previous director asked me,” Routsong said.
She grew up using the library every time she had a paper to write for a class assignment. Her children also used the library frequently.
As a registered nurse, Routsong worked in hospitals and especially loved the one-on-one care she gave patients in the critical care unit at Parkview in Fort Wayne. She was director of nursing at Sacred Heart Home in Avilla and presented medical education to the staff there. She worked in a physician’s office for 10 years.
Routsong sees the library’s service to the community as similar to her caregiving of patients.
“One of the highlights is being aware of the community’s needs,” she said. “I love working with Katie (Mullins, the library director). We are trying to meet the needs of the community.”
She said Mullins is very progressive in attracting patrons to the library, a skill that Routsong said helped to serve patrons well as the pandemic hit in 2020. The library was closed for a period, and then operated on reduced hours for months.
Mullins and her staff pivoted quickly, punting to doorstep delivery and curbside pickup for books and materials for patrons who were in quarantine, contracted COVID-19 or were unable or unwilling to risk leaving their homes.
“We had to find out the needs,” Routsong said. “It was a learning experience.”
The library continues to be a center of education in the community, Routsong said, by offering all types of materials in addition to books. Technology, and the changes it brings, are a source of constant learning and new activities draw in patrons. She got hooked on Zentangle, a class where students use lines and geometric shapes to create art.
Routsong loved her service on the library board, but is now looking forward to the new changes in her life. She and her husband, Bill, also retired, will soon leave the Kendallville home of 40 years.
“We are moving to Fort Wayne soon,” she said. “Three of our five children live in Fort Wayne, and we want to be closer to them. We also have 23 grandchildren.”
