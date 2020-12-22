These children were born recently in New Eden Care Center:
Austin Cole, a boy, was born Dec. 18 to Marlin and Laura (Schlabach) Miller, Middlebury.
Maliah Adele, a girl, was born Dec. 18 to Amos and Shirleen (Lehman) Bontrager, Goshen.
Serena Kay, a girl, was born Dec. 18 to Jeremy and Ida (Miller) Schlabach, Millersburg.
Marcus Lee, a boy, was born Dec. 17 to Steven and Marilyn (Hostetler) Yoder, Middlebury.
Kaylene Ranae, a girl, was born Dec. 16 to Lester and Kathryn (Miller) Miller, LaGrange.
Brendon Eugene, a boy, was born Dec. 15 to Joas and Karen (Bontrager) Miller, Goshen.
Mason Jay, a boy, was born Dec. 14 to Duane and Alisa (Miller) Lambright, Topeka.
Daniel Ryan, a boy, was born Dec. 14 to Wayne and Leah (Miller) Yoder, Millersburg.
Tyler Wayne, a boy, was born Dec. 13 to Freeman and Doreen (Schlabach) Yoder, Millersburg.
Jenean Joy, a girl was born Dec. 5to James and Lorene (Mast) Bontrager, Ligonier.
Vanessa Anne, a girl, was born Dec. 3 to Brian and Beth (Yoder) Hochstetler, Goshen.
Savannah Alee, a girl, was born Dec. 2 to Daryl and Nadine (Yoder) Chupp, Middlebury.
Alayna Joy, a girl, was born Dec. 1 to Vernon and Leah (Yoder) Hochstetler, LaGrange.
Mile Rafe, a boy, was born Dec. 1 to Kit and Katherine (Cripe) Clouse, Burr Oak, Michigan.
Amanda Sue, a girl, was born Dec. 1 to Daniel and Susannah (Miller) Miller, Shipshewana.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.