ROME CITY — Four decorated, Rome City homes will be open Saturday for tours for Lakeside Holidays house walk from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., presented by the Rome City Chamber of Commerce.
Tickets are $10 per person, with children age 12 and younger admitted free. Advance tickets are on sale at Rome City Town Hall, Nancy’s Cutting Room and Caroline’s Cottage Cottons.
Tickets are available Saturday at Rome City American Legion, each featured home, and the Artisan Market at Sylvan Cellars.
Proceeds from the Holiday House Walk benefit Helping Hands, Rome City PTI, Noble House Ministries, Advance Rome City, Orange Township Fire Department’s “Shop with a Fireman” program, and other Rome City projects.
This year’s Holiday House Walk homes are:
Mike and Lori Stout home
Address: 1200 Eastgate Drive, Rome City
Directions: From the Rome City Town Hall, go .7 mile south on S.R. 9. Turn left on East C.R. 900N. Go .8 mile and turn right on North C.R. 350E. Go 1.3 miles and turn left on Eastgate Drive. Go .5 mile and the home will be on the left.
The Stouts bought the original home in 2014 as a summer cottage. After spending some time here, they fell in love with the neighbors and community and decided to move to Rome City full time.
The home was too small for their growing family, but Mike and Lori wanted to keep the cottage’s original character. After a year of pondering designs, the couple tore down the 800-square-foot ranch home and added 2,400 square feet over the original basement with the goal of creating a warm and inviting space. The Stouts will celebrate the holidays in the decorated cottage for the first time this year.
Roberta Frick home
Address: 9323 N. Overlook Drive, Rome City
Directions: From the Rome City Town Hall, go north .3 mile on S.R. 9. Turn left on Front Street. Go 1 mile, then turn left on N C.R.150E. Go .7 mile, then turn right on East Oak Shore Drive. Go .5 mile, then turn left on North Overlook Drive. Go 90 feet and the home will be on the right.
Roberta Frick’s beautiful home is in the Oak Shores neighborhood on the west side of Rome City. The ranch home with a walk-out basement was built in 2005 on property adjoining 60 acres that was part of her family’s estate.
The basement is home to Frick’s craft room, where she creates items that are for sale at the Rome City United Methodist Church’s craft bazaar. She makes silk floral arrangements, knitted items and fabric creations.
Frick will decorate her home for Christmas with a combination of decorations from the past with new décor.
Erin and John Fry home
Address: 743 Lions Drive, Rome City
Directions: From the Rome City Town Hall, go south 300 feet on S.R. 9. Turn left on Lions Drive. Go .7 mile. The home will be on the left.
John and Erin Fry bought this home in The Narrows on Sylvan Lake in 2019. The home was built in 1880 in the Folk Victorian style. The home has the unique qualities of a home built in the late 1800s with smaller closets, steep staircases, a cellar and old stone garden retaining walls. The home has had slight modifications over the years to provide additional living space and enhance the views for the couple, their two children and extended family. The home will be decorated for Christmas with special decorations donated by various family members.
Lynda and Rod Myers home
Address: 590 Bayview Drive, Rome City
Directions: From the Rome City Town Hall, go 1 mile north on S.R. 9. Turn left on Northport Road. Go 450 feet, then turn left on East Northport Road. Go .5 mile and turn right on Bayview Drive. Go .6 mile and the home will be on the right.
Rod and Lynda Myers bout their cottage is 2016 but soon decided to move to Sylvan Lake full time. They started to “remodel” the cottage but ended up tearing the original cottage down and rebuilding with an Imperial home. They moved back into the home during the summer of 2019.
The home will be decorated in a traditional Christmas style, The main tree will have antique ornaments and the grandkid tree will feature homemade ornaments. Another small tree will show off embroidered and crocheted ornaments from Lynda’s grandmother. The couple hopes to add a lake-inspired tree in time for the holiday house walk.
