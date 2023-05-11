LIGONIER — West Noble’s two school resource officers, Chris Shearer and Grant Moser, have been honored with the 2023 Model Agency Award, a national award from the National Association of School Resource Officers. The two officers also serve in the Ligonier Police Department.
On Monday night, the school recognized the two officers for their achievement.
Public safety director Bryan Shearer first offered sympathy to the West Noble staff for the recent loss of colleague Doug Brown, then read the letter notifying the officers of their award. Mo Canady, executive director of NASRO, wrote:
“It is with great pleasure that I congratulate the Ligonier Police Department as a recipient of the 2023 NASRO Model Agency Award. We received many worthy nominations, and your unit’s commitment to fulfilling NASRO’s mission stood out as a shining example. Your organization consistently demonstrates the Triad Concept, serving as mentors, educators, and law enforcement officers, while serving school communities in a manner that represents the best in community policing. It is a privilege to bestow this honor to your unit.”
Shearer also gave the board information for review about the memorandum of understanding between the school corporation and the Ligonier police department for the services of the SROs for the next school year. The memorandum is required by state law to be signed by July.
Superintendent Dr. Nate Lowe gave his first report since beginning work on May 1. Lowe spent the first week meeting with all staff in their buildings, watching the West Noble baseball team play at Parkview Field in Fort Wayne, and accompanying the second grade students on a field trip to downtown Ligonier.
Lowe also attended the prom’s Grand March, fished in the campus pond with the Fishing Club, and attended his first Senior Awards Night.
“I’m spending my first month to learn and seeking to understand,” Lowe said.
Lowe said he and the school staff monitored the last days of the Indiana Genarel Assembly session, and communicated with state Rep David Abbott and state Sen. Sue Glick on issues.
The summer project list has been updated with price quotes. Athletic director Tom Schermerhorn gave illustrations of the new graphics for the high school gym as repairs of water damage continue.
Pickleball is being added to the physical education class curriculum for the first time, so court lines will be added, too.
The gym floor was damaged in two places from water that leaked into the building. The district filed two separate insurance claims, which have been adjusted for $10,000 for each claim.
School lunches will cost 10 cents more for the 2023-23 school year. Food Service manager Deb Rodriguez had recommended the increase to be in line with federal guidelines, and the board agreed. Yearly increases are capped at 10 cents.
Lunch prices will be $3.10 for middle school and high school students, and $2.50 for elementary and primary students.
The board also heard information on joining a Parkview Health program to hire a strength and conditioning coach for the weight room. High school principal Amanda Nine said Parkview has assisted with Health Science pathways to graduation, and has developed the new strength and conditioning coach position.
Parkview already supplies an athletic trainer to West Noble. Nine said Lakeland High School already has a strength and conditioning coach provided by Parkview.
Parkview and West Noble would collaborate in hiring a coach that will fit the district. Parkview’s sports medicine department will oversee the coach, a Parkview employee who has a degree in kinesiology or exercise science.
This coach would be available one hour before school, one hour after school, and six hours during the school day with morning and afternoon sessions. The coach would also collaborate with physical education teachers on developing workouts for their classes.
Schermerhorn said the strength and conditioning coach would be another set of eyes on students for safety, and an asset to build West Noble sports programs with team coaches.
In other business, the board will begin to review staff and student handbooks for the 2023-24 school year. The Common School Loan application for technology purchases is expected to be approve this week.
The board amended its meeting calendar to add a second meeting in July; dates are July 10 and July 24.
Janelle Zukowski was granted an out-of-state leave to attend the American School Counselor Annual Conference July 13-18 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Board members approved these personnel changes:
Resignations: Lori Shepherd, elementary program assistant, effective May 25; Jeff Burns, high school varsity girls basketball coach, effective April 23; Jeremy Merrifield, middle school related arts team leader, effective May 25; Travis Steele, middle school sixth grade team leader, effective May 25; Susan Johnson, elementary second grade team leader, effective May 25; Trisha Budd, part-time bus monitor, effective May 2; Jack Birch, school board attorney, effective May 9; Marcus Eash, director of maintenance, effective June 30; and a bus trainer.
Leaves: Samantha Christner of the middle school, effective Sept. 22 to Jan. 7, 2024.
Certified Hiring: Jaylee Frye, speech language pathology assistant, 2023034 school year; and Chassy Gallmeier, elementary teacher, 2023-24 school year.
Classified Hiring: Amy Meyers, middle school custodian, second shift; Kay rose, bus monitor, part-tine, 3 hours per day; Elmer Roque, high school head soccer coach; Ryan Barth, high school assistant boys soccer coach; Emanuel Ibanezm high school assistant boys soccer coach; Greg Reigsecker, Juliana Reigsecker and Jack McCray, middle school Tennis Club coaches.
Service Agreements: Middle school homebound services, high ability coordinator stipend, four high ability primary building coordinators, Two EL PD team stipends per building for the primary, elementary, middle school and high school; 27 for Kindergarten Round Up; and 2022 summer curriculum writing.
Susan Johnson’s retirement had previously been approved, capping a 38-year teaching career. Johnson’s resignation Monday night was from her team leader position at West Noble Elementary.
Johnson began her teaching career at St. Joseph Hessen Cassel Catholic School in Fort Wayne, where she taught for five years. She then moved to Ligonier Elementary School in 1990, teaching first and second grades and Reading Recovery. She also worked with a Title I program with small groups of children who needed extra help in reading and math. She was a kindergarten tutor and second grade team leader. She currently teaches second grade at West Nobel Elementary, and will retire at the end of the school year with 33 years of service in the West Noble district.
An open house in her honor will be held Thursday, May 18, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at West Noble Elementary.
