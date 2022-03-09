LIGONIER – Noble Thrive by 5 has released an important survey that’s designed for all families in Noble County with young children. It can be found online at https://bit.ly/NCChildCareAssessment2022 or by using the QR code.
Noble Thrive by 5, Noble County’s Early Childhood Coalition, is working to increase the capacity, affordability, and quality of child care in the area. We know that there is a severe shortage of child care options for families. Not only does this place a burden on families, but it is also having an impact on our economy as employers cannot find enough workers to fill open positions.
In partnership with a number of employers and non-profits, a very brief survey has been launched to gather data on the child care needs of the community. The survey should take just a minute or two to complete, and asks questions about the ages and number of children in a household that need care. It also requests information on the hours/shifts that care is needed, so any new or expanded options can meet the needs of parents in the community.
The survey will be available through the end of March, and the data collected will be used immediately to find ways to create additional child care options for parents and employees in Noble County.
