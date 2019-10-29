Primitives, antiques offered at historic church
ALBION — The Sweet Church Antique, Primitives & Craft Sale will be Friday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the historic church, 3015 E. 415N.
Vendors are Deb Freeman & Melissa Hile with primitive décor, Dave Griffith with antiques, Darcy Geiger with room sprays, lotions & soaps, Hold the Applause jewelry with its original jewelry creations, Paula Shultz with hand hooked items & primitive décor and Joyce Gaff with hand-stitched items. Food and bake sale items are available. DAR hosting brunch for all veterans
LAGRANGE — The LaGrange de Lafayette Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution is inviting past and present military veterans to its annual Veterans Appreciation Brunch.
The brunch will be served Saturday, Nov. 9, at noon at the Missionary Church in the subway Plaza, S.R. 9, LaGrange. All veterans are welcome to this complementary meal and may being one guest.
Veterans who are new to this event may contact any DAR member for reservations or email the chapter at darlagrange@gmail.com.
All types needed for blood drive
KENDALLVILLE — An American Red Cross Blood Drive will be held Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church, 229 S. State St.
All blood types are desperately needed. Walk-in donors are welcome, but appointments will be honored first. To make an appointment, call 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or go to www.redcrossblood.org and download the blood donor application.
