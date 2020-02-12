These children were recently born in New Eden Care Center:
Lyle Wayne, a boy, was born Feb. 5 to Richard and Ruth (Yoder) Miller, Topeka.
Lovina S., a girl, was born Feb. 5 to Steven and Esther (Miller) Yoder, LaGrange.
Hudson Leo, a boy, was born Feb. 7 to Johnny and Melanie (Miller) Helmuth, Elkhart.
Malachi David, a boy, was born Feb. 7 to Darrel and Regina (Frye) Yoder, Middlebury.
Jaron Davis, a boy, was born Feb. 7 Aaron and Loranna (Miller) Miller, Middlebury.
Benjamiin Marc, a boy, was born Feb. 7 to Myron and Regina (Schlabach) Miller of Ligonier.
Elijah Drew, a boy, was born Feb. 7 to Bryan and LaVerda (Lambright) Lambright, Goshen.
Bryce James, a boy, was born Feb. 8 to Kevin and Rhonda (Schlabach) Slabach, Middlebury.
Jeremiah Wayne, a boy, was born Feb. 8, to Calvin and Laura (Lambight) Yoder, Topeka.
Kurtis Jaylyn, a boy, was born Feb. 9 to Gerald and Krista (Miller) Bontrager, Lagrange.
Lorraine, a girl, was born Feb. 10 to Nathan and Nora (Schlabach) Miller, Ligonier.
Jonah William, a boy, was born Feb. 10 to Orla and Martha (Chupp) Eash, Topeka.
Timothy James, a boy, was born Feb. 11 to Wayne and Luetta (Yoder) Miller, Middlebury.
