KENDALLVILLE — Kendallville Public Library and its Limberlost Branch in Rome City are ready for September with book clubs, baking and fall-themed stories, programs and crafts for adults, teens and children. For more information, go to the library’s website: kendallvillepubliclibrary.org or call the library at 343-2010.
Here is the September schedule of programs:
Adults
Bingo: Friday, Sept. 8, at 2 p.m. and Monday, Sept. 18, at 10 a.m., Limberlost Branch; and Friday, Sept. 29, at 2 p.m., Kendallville. Win prizes.
Barre with Brittany: Friday, Sept. 1, 8, 15 and 29 at 11 a.m., Kendallville; and Tuesday, Sept. 12, at 10 a.m., Limberlost Branch. Join Brittany, support services manager and certified barre instructor, for a workout that focuses on low-impact, high intensity movements to improve strength, agility and flexibility for every body.
Breakfast Meal Prep-Waffle Sandwich: Tuesday, Sept. 5, at 9 a.m., Limberlost Branch. Learn to make a healthy and delicious breakfast.
Yoga with Brittany: Tuesday, Sept. 5, at 10 a.m., Limberlost Branch; and Monday, Sept. 11 and 25, at 5:30 p.m., Kendallville. Join Brittany, Support Services manager and certified yoga teacher, for an all-levels Flow Yoga class.
Pound Exercise: Tuesdays, Sept. 5, 12 and 26, at 5 p.m., Kendallville. Join Dawn for a full body workout that includes drumming, cardio and light stretching. Be sure to wear comfortable clothing and gym shoes. Please bring a yoga mat if you have one.
SOUPer Book Club: Wednesday, Sept. 6, at 1 p.m., Kendallville. Join Brittany and Leah to enjoy soup and discuss “Did You Hear about Kitty Karr?” by Crystal Smith Paul.
Baking with Grace-Pizza Dough: Thursday, Sept. 7, at 5:30 p.m., Kendallville. Learn to make homemade pizza dough to use at home.
Zentangle® with Jane Rhea: Monday, Sept. 11, at 5:30 p.m., Kendallville. Find zen with your pen. Let’s draw two easy, relaxing and fun titles. Previous experience is required.
Make it with Madison-Book Page Wreath: Wednesday, Sept. 13, at 6 p.m., Kendallville. Use old book pages to create a unique wreath to hang up in your home.
Make it with Madison-Felt Dahlia Flowers: Friday, Sept. 15m at 2 p.m., Kendallville.
Baking with Grace-Monster Energy Bites: Monday, Sept. 18, at 3 p.m., Kendallville.
How to with Grace-Cross Stitch: Monday, Sept. 25, at 10 a.m., Kendallville.
Breakfast Meal Prep-Fruit Plate: Tuesday, Sept. 26, at 9 a.m., Limberlost Branch. Learn to make a healthy and delicious breakfast.
Make it with Madison-T-Shirt Bag: Wednesday, Sept. 27, at 6 p.m., Kendallville. Please bring an old T-shirt to make into a bag.
Baking with Grace-Edible Moss: Thursday, Sept. 28, at 5:30 p.m., Kendallville. Learn to make a fun decoration to use on cakes and cupcakes.
Youth Events
Grades K-12
Paper Owl: craft, Sept. 5-9 at both branches.
Preschool Story Time: stories, crafts and activities, newborn to age 5, Tuesday, Sept. 5, 12, 19 and 26, at 10 a.m., Kendallville; Thursday, Sept. 7, 14, 21 and 28, at 6 p.m., Kendallville; and Monday, Sept. 11, 18 and 25, at 10 a.m., Limberlost Branch.
Create Your Own Bookmark: Thursday, Sept. 7, at 5 p.m., Limberlost Branch.
Fall Bean Art: Sept. 11-16 at both branches.
Tortilla Pizza and Games: Thursday, Sept. 14, at 5 p.m., Limberlost Branch. Create a tortilla pizza and play games while it bakes.
Fall Hand Print Wreath: Sept. 18-23 at both branches. Create a fall-themed hand print wreath.
Pineapple Thumb Print Art: Thursday, Sept. 21, at 5 p.m., Limberlost Branch.
Pool Noodle Pumpkins: Sept. 25-30 at both branches.
Lego Night: Thursday, Sept. 28, at 5 p.m., Limberlost Branch.
Grades K-5
After School Explorers-Impressionist Painting: Tuesday, Sept. 5, at 4 p.m., Kendallville.
After School Explorers-Bracelet Weaving: Tuesday, Sept. 12, at 4 p.m., Kendallville.
Home School Adventures-Picture Day: Monday, Sept. 11 at 1 p.m., Kendallville, for newborn through Grade 12. All ages are invited to join this hands-on learning activity. Cathy Kowalke, a professional photographer, will be here to take school photos for each family.
Grades 6-12
After School Explorers-Root Beer Floats: Tuesday, Sept. 19, at 4 p.m., Kendallville.
After School Explorers-Games and popcorn: Tuesday, Sept. 26, at 4 p.m., Kendallville.
Dungeons and Dragons: Friday, Sept. 1, 15 and 29, at 3:30 p.m., Kendallville; and Tuesday, Sept. 5, 12, 19 and 26, at 5 p.m., Kendallville. This is limited to 7 players.
Waffles: Thursday, Sept. 7, at 5 p.m., Kendallville. Make waffles and add some delicious toppings.
Cricut Club: Monday, Sept. 11, at 5 p.m., Kendallville. Design and create something on the Cricut at each meeting.
Faux Terrariums: Thursday, Sept. 28, at 5 p.m., Kendallville. Grab a jar, some gravel, and fake plants.
