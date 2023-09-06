Legion post to serve up fish dinner
AVILLA — American Legion Post 240, 205 Ley St., will serve a fish dinner on two Fridays, Sept. 8 and 15. Carryout meals begin at 5 p.m. with the dine-in meal at 5:30 p.m.
The menu is fish, broasted, baked or french fried potatoes, coleslaw, green beans (dine-in only) and Hawaiian roll. Tickets are $13 per person.
Church sponsors picnic, music
WOLCOTTVILLE — Karaoke, a community sing-along and a picnic will be held Saturday, Sept. 9, at 2 p.m. on the lawn of Open Door Community Church, 116 N. Main St. Everyone is welcome.
Kraft employees to gather at reunion potluck
KENDALLVILLE — The Kraft Employees Annual Potluck will be held Sunday, Sept. 17, at 1 p.m., at the Kendallville Eagles Lodge, 1990 W. North St.
All retirees, past employees and present employees are welcome. Bring a dish to share; meat, drinks and table service will be provided. The potluck is sponsored by past employees.
Arc celebrates fall with jamboree
ALBION — The Arc Noble County Foundations will have its first annual Harvest Moon Jamboree on Friday, Sept. 15, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at its office, 506 S. Orange St.
The jamboree will feature vendors of homemade goods, confections, vintage finds, antiques, artisan crafts, raffle baskets from vendors from all over the region. Lunch and dinner will be available for purchase at the event.
Vendors are still being accepted to participate in the jamboree. Call 636-2155, extension 312, or email jkessler@thearcfoundations.com for more information.
