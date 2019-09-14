“To this and we always pray for you, that our God may make you worthy of his call and may fulfill every resolve for good and every work of faith by his power, so that the name of our Lord Jesus may be glorified in you, and you and him, according to the grace of our God and the Lord Jesus Christ.” — Second Thessalonians 1:11–12 ESV.
If you are like me, you may take a look at your life and all that it has and do an honest assessment of it: “What am I doing with my life?”, “Is my life what I wanted to be?”, “Is my life what God wants it to be?” and of course “What is my worth in life?” are all questions we might be asking ourselves.
With how busy life is lately, when our schedules of activities and demands overwhelm us, and we see how we fail that schedule on numerous occasions; it is not uncommon for us to think of ourselves as failures. And on the demands of our work, our families, our faith systems and we see how we can easily drown in unaccomplished hopes and dreams.
I haven’t written and published many articles as of late due to that same reason just stated. The various demands that I have in the different areas of my life sometimes does not give me the luxury to do what I love most: to write and to write about God in our relationship with him. I simply adore the opportunity granted to share the importance of having an ongoing relationship with God our Father, Jesus Christ His Son and the Holy Spirit and what that relationship means to me and others as they share their faith stories with. And because of this, I sometimes feel as if I let God down because I haven’t been able to do this. The scripture provided shares with me how I have others always praying for me; not just for safety issues but because they want me to be worthy of the call and that I have on my life as a pastor, working in the mental health field, being a family member and being a friend to those whom God has placed in my life. I have faith in God even when I have no reason to have faith; what I mean by this is that when life gives me the reason to have no faith at all because of the circumstances surrounding me for the situation that is taking place, God gives me the reason to have faith. Because I have that faith, I am moved to action and to put their faith in action knowing full heartedly that the outcome will be when I expected to be because of God. I know myself oh too well; and there are many times that I do not feel worthy enough to be in His presence; and yet during those same exact time, God holds my hand, walks beside me and has an intimate relationship with me.
In the latter part of verse 11 and continuing on through verse 12; it says, “That our God may make you worthy of his calling and may fulfill every resolve for good and every work of faith by his power so that the name of our Lord Jesus may be glorified in you and you and him according to the grace of our God and the Lord Jesus Christ.” As I realize that God is making me worthy, I can rest in Him.
You see, by human standards, we may think ourselves worthy of having God on our side because of the things we do, what we say them by what we make others perceive us to be in relationship with God. However, it is God who makes us worthy: this isn’t based on anything we can or cannot do; we can give the greatest offering in the church history, we can save countless lives many ways, we can be really good people, but it still doesn’t make us worthy to stand in the presence of God. It is only God who gives us the ability to be worthy in His presence. This comes through His great sacrifice of love Jesus Christ His Son and by His grace. And he offers the same grace to each and every one of us; regardless if we feel worthy or not. As I stated before, because of Him.
Regardless of how we feel, God finds great value with us we have worth in him! God can and will take your life and make it that much greater that much more beautiful if we allow him to. It is according to His grace and that of the Lord Jesus Christ that we have this ability and most precious opportunity. Are we willing to accept it? It is my hope and prayer that we are.
