Green Township Aggies 4-H Club

Green Township Aggies 4-H Club members gathered for the club’s first meeting of the year. In the front row, from left are 4-H members Tenlee Phares, Riley Kimmel, Katie Mains, Layna Pippenger, Mary Griffiths and Addison Konger. In the back row, from left, are Elisabeth Mains, McKenna Sobasky, James Earnhart, Remi Earnhart and Delaney Gaff.

ALBION — Green Township Aggies 4-H Club had its callout meeting on Jan. 29, and installed officers.

Remi Earnhart was elected president. Other officers installed are vice president Delaney Gaff, secretary McKenna Sobasky, treasurer James Earnhart, song leader Layna Pippenger, devotions leader Tenlee Phares, news coordinator Elisabeth Mains, and recreation leaders Mary Griffiths and Addison Konger. Riley Kimmel and Katie Mains are health and safety leaders.

The club’s next meeting will be Sunday, Feb. 26, at 4 p.m. at Green Center Community Building. New members are welcome.

The Purdue Extension Noble County office has moved to the Noble County Annex Building, 109 N. York St., in Albion. Extension Office phone number is: 260-636-2111 and the general email box is nobleces@purdue.edu.

The 4-H clubs will still have some evening meetings at the Dekko Room at the South Complex on S.R. 9. To reserve the Dekko Room for 4-H meetings, call the Health Department at 260-636-2191.

