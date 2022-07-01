Kendallville, IN (46755)

Today

Thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 59F. NW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 59F. NW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 100%.