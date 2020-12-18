COLDWATER, Mich. — After becoming one of the only theaters in the nation to produce a summer theater season in 2020, Tibbits Summer Theatre continues to press on, announcing its 58th professional season featuring familiar titles and still currently set in The Ponds event pavilion.
Tibbits’ 2021 Summer Theatre season, the first under Artistic Director Peter Riopelle, offers three musicals: a fun and elegant musical review, “The Best of Broadway;” the beloved musical classic, “The Fantasticks;” and the charming family show, “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown.” The season closes with the heart-warming play “On Golden Pond.”
Last summer Tibbits staff adapted to the new guidelines of a COVID-19 world with social distancing, mask-wearing and a beautiful outdoor venue nestled among the lush landscaping at the Ponds of Coldwater, just minutes from Tibbits.
“While the hope is that it is safe to move back to the theater before summer, the decision was made to plan for the same restrictions,” said a news release from Tibbits. If restrictions change and theaters can reopen, the show titles, dates, and times will remain intact with some possible additional shows.
“If we are outside again, we wanted to capitalize on the beautiful setting and choose shows that fit well in that setting, and if we are able can just as easily move to back to the theater,” said Riopelle.
“The Best of Broadway” opens the season and runs June 16-18 and 22-25 with matinees on June 17 and 23. From Broadway’s humble beginnings through its golden age to the modern-day mega-musicals, audiences will be humming along and tapping their toes to the most memorable moments in musicals throughout the ages.
Next, the stage will continue to be filled with music with the “The Fantasticks,” which runs June 30, July 1-2 and 6-9 with matinees on July 1 and 7. “The Fantasticks” is the longest-running musical in the world.
The final musical of the season is “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown.” It runs July 14-16 and 20-23, with matinees on July 15 and 21.
The season closes with the heart-warming play, “On Golden Pond,” which runs July 28-30 and Aug 3-6 with matinees on July 29 and Aug 4. This Tony and Drama Desk award-winning play became the beloved Oscar winning film of the same name starring Henry Fonda and Katherine Hepburn. This touching tale of evergreen devotion and the enduring strength of love and family is “a golden way to end the summer with Tibbits at The Ponds of Coldwater,” said Riopelle.
Gift certificates are currently available for season tickets and individual shows by calling 517-278-6029, visiting the administrative offices at 93 W. Chicago St., Coldwater, or going online to Tibbits.org. Season tickets for the shows are $100 (including fees) which will go on sale in January. Single tickets will go on sale in the spring at $28 each including fees. Evening summer performances begin at 7:30 p.m. with matinees at 2 p.m.
