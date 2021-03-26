KENDALLVILLE — The Parkview Center for Healthy Living is hosting a free virtual information session about COVID-19 vaccines Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
Dr. Gerald Warrener, MD, Parkview Physicians Group – Family Medicine, will be the featured speaker for, “Making Sense of the COVID Vaccine,” during which he will address common concerns and answer questions from participants.
“The development of a vaccine to fight against COVID-19 is exciting news, but many of us don’t have a clear understanding of what this means for us, both as individuals and a community,” Dr. Warrener said. “We wanted to create a forum to provide accurate information and allow individuals to get answers from a local provider.”
This free virtual session will be hosted via Zoom, and participants will receive a link after registration. To register, call 260-347-8125.
