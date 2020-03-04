ARCHBOLD, Ohio — The Sauder Village Bridal Show is Sunday in Founder’s Hall.
Wedding professionals from throughout the region will be on hand from noon until 3:30 p.m. to share information about food, photography, gifts, invitations, decorations and more. The afternoon event will also include a variety of special offers, food samples, entertainment and valuable give aways.
Vendors will have information about catering, wedding attire, make-up, unique gifts, music, flowers and more. The show also allows guests an opportunity to see Founder’s Hall and learn more about how Sauder Village can help make their wedding a memorable experience. Guests will have the opportunity to explore the wide range of bridal services offered at Sauder Village including retail shops with unique gifts, rehearsal dinner options at the Barn Restaurant, special treats from the Doughbox Bakery, rooms at the Sauder Heritage Inn for guests or the bridal party, and banquet options in Founder’s Hall. Sauder Village also offers many unique places for a wedding ceremony including the Village Green and Founder’s Hall, as well as the churches and 1920s bandstand in the Historic Village.
“While planning a wedding may seem like an overwhelming task, attending our Sauder Village Bridal Show is a great way for brides and grooms-to-be to have fun while planning their entire wedding in one spectacular location,” said Jeanette Smith, director of Sales and Marketing at Sauder Village. “Attending this show is also a good way to learn more about wedding opportunities at Sauder Village. Our friendly staff can help brides and grooms create a delightful dining experience for that special wedding day. We offer a wide variety of food and drink options in Founder’s Hall — from appetizers and drinks to family style, buffet and plated dinners.”
Admission to the bridal show costs $7 but guests can register online to receive a coupon for $2 off admission. Registered guests will also be entered into the grand prize drawing. Bouquets will be tossed out throughout the afternoon, providing brides a chance to win a variety of prizes and gift certificates from participating vendors and Sauder Village.
For more details, call 800-590-9755 or to register for the show visit saudervillage.org/classes-events/special-events/bridal-show.
