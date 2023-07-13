HOWE —The Lakeland Cyber Academy of Northeast Indiana is preparing for its third year of operation and is accepting applications for its online learning platform now through Aug. 4. An open house will be held at Lima Brighton School, located at 201 Market St., on Thursday, Aug. 3, at 6 p.m. for any parents or students interested in learning more about the program.
The Lakeland Cyber academy allows students to complete their Core 40 diploma 100% online. The academy graduated 18 students in its first two years of operation and is open to all students in grades 9 through 12 residing in northeast Indiana, including LaGrange and the contiguous counties of DeKalb, Elkhart, Noble, and Steuben.
Interested applicants should contact Lakeland Cyber Academy director Robert Albaugh from Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 260-499-2570 or at balbaugh@lakelandlakers.net or cyberacademy@lakelandlakers.net.
Being a part of the Lakeland Cyber Academy provides students with these advantages.
• Students earn a diploma from the Lakeland School Corporation and graduate with classmates;
• Students receive online support via daily homeroom and office hours;
• One-on-one tutoring through our peer tutoring program;
• Students have the opportunity to enroll in classes through IMPACT Institute;
• Students have the opportunity to enroll in a Lakeland’s Building Trades Program;
• Students may create a blended/hybrid schedule that includes both online courses and on-campus courses in the brick-and-mortar building, such as art or music;
• Students have full access to district resources and facilities, including special education, guidance counseling services, libraries, and athletic facilities;
• Students may join district sponsored extracurricular activities and sports teams and participate in field trips and school events, such as school dances, pep rallies, and award ceremonies; and
• Progress indicator showing percentage of completed work at a glance through Apex
Student Support
Our online learning program provides an integrated, team-based system of support. Students learn from online multimedia lessons designed to accommodate a variety of schedules
Parent/Guardian Support
Parental support is critical to student success. Our program offers parents tools to easily monitor their student’s attendance and academic progress.
• Daily attendance tracking;
• Weekly performance reports;
• Robust parent portal through Apex with detailed reports of work submission, and time spent online.
• Online, real-time gradebook access through Schoology;
• Streamlined point-of-contact (homeroom teacher); and
• Ongoing school district support;
Technical Support
Students receive a Lakeland Cyber Bundle, including a notebook computer, additional hardware and software as needed. Technical Support Hours: Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.