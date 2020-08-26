ANGOLA — Fifty-eight youth participated in the second annual YMCA of Steuben County Youth Triathlon, held Aug. 8.
“The event was a big success thanks to many generous donors in the community, which helped offset the cost of the professional chip timing system,” said Janna Duke of the Y.
The youth began in the YMCA pool, then raced on bikes and finished with a run, all on the Steuben County bike path, which runs by the YMCA, located at 500 E. Harcourt Road.
All competitors were rewarded for their efforts at the finish line with a medal, and the top finishers in each age group received a trophy.
Many community volunteers stepped up to ensure the racers were able to cross streets safely, including the Angola City Police.
“We were also assisted by Angola Fire Department with the use of their medic cart and two EMTs on site to assist in the event of any accidents,” said Duke.
This year’s race was sponsored by Ruble Racing, EMF Corporation, Wagler & Associates, Hydrotech Building Solutions, Waters Electric, Andrews & Shipe LLC, Lakeside Meat & Seafood, Graphics Unlimited, Cameron Memorial Community Hospital, Bike & Soul, First Federal Savings Bank of Angola, Kain Tool Inc. and Corkle Auto Sales.
All results from the race can be found at https://rubletiming.com/ymca-of-steuben-county-youth-triathlons.
Next year’s race will be held on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021.
