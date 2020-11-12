ANGOLA — The Tri-State Team for Unity and Justice plans to adopt families in need at Christmas time in cooperation with local donors and businesses.
This week, it was announced that Toys for Tots will not provide gifts for children in Steuben County. In addition, said team member Jan Thomas, the pandemic has stretched thin already strained local charitable resources.
Thomas said the effort will help “people already not working and people whose unemployment benefits have run out ... particularly those with young ones.”
The effort will extend to all ages, however, and not just families with children.
“Older people have needs too,” Thomas noted.
Nominations for families to be assisted by the team can sent by private message through its public Facebook page or to Thomas by Facebook or at 668-2439.
“They can do that discretely if they like,” said Thomas.
The team is looking for local businesses to set out trees with families’ wish list items on them, allowing people to select items to purchase and assist in providing a merry Christmas to as many local people in need as possible.
“The trees we’re going to do will be very small,” said Thomas. She said they are being designed purposefully to take up little space with the hopes that local businesses will be able to display them.
Anyone wishing to get involved can contact Thomas or the Tri-State Team for Unity and Justice, which was formed this year to support racial equality and equal opportunities for all.
