LIGONIER — The Ligonier Public Library will present a Night Hike through the woods. Venture forth after dark during this exclusive chance to explore Merry Lea’s trails at night.
Take a guided hike with a Merry Lea educator to trick your senses, look for signs of wildlife and discover what happens outside when the sun goes down. The hike starts at the farmstead at dusk and then the trails.
Registration is required for the hike. Sign up at the Ligonier Public Library or call 260-894-4511. Space is limited, so register soon.
This program has been made possible through a grant from Indiana Humanities in cooperation with the National Endowment of Arts. “One State / One Story: World of Wonders” is an initiative designed by Indiana Humanities, in partnership with the Indiana State Library and Indiana Center for the Book, to encourage Hoosiers to read and engage deeply with a book as part of a statewide conversation tied to Indiana Humanities’ current theme.
