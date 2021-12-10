Democrats finish year with December meeting
KENDALLVILLE — Noble County Democrats will meet Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at the Kendallville Public Library.
‘Windmill Winter Wonderland’ open for final weekend
KENDALLVILLE — “Windmill Winter Wonderland’ will open for its final weekend tonight through Sunday, 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., at the Mid-America Windmill Museum, 732 S. Allen Chapel Road. Admission is $5 per person and free for children younger than 12.
Visitors may walk the museum grounds which are covered with windmill towers wrapped in lights, lighted ground displays and decorated buildings. Warm food, music and craft vendors are in Baker Hall, where children younger than 12 may meet Santa and receive a treat bag. Three bicycles will be given away in a drawing Sunday at 7 p.m.; winners need not be present to win.
Independent Full Gospel Church will present its live Nativity Saturday from 5:30 to 7 p.m.
