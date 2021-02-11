LAGRANGE — A physician is expanding his practice locations to include Parkview Physicians Group-Family Medicine in LaGrange.
Milad Hanna, M.D., joined PPG-Family Medicine in 2019 and has been seeing patients at the Shipshewana PPG office. His LaGrange office is located inside Parkview LaGrange Hospital, and he is accepting new patients in both LaGrange and Shipshewana.
Dr. Hanna is board-certified in family medicine by the American Board of Family Medicine and is a member of the Indiana Academy of Family Physicians, the Christian Medical and Dental Association and the Mennonite Health Fellowship. He is fluent in English and Arabic.
Dr. Hanna received his medical degree from Ain Shams University, Cairo, Egypt, and completed his internship and residency training at In His Image Family Medicine in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
He previously served as a clinical assistant professor in the department of family and community medicine at Michigan State University. In 2017, Dr. Hanna received the State of Michigan Governor’s Award of Excellence for improving heart health at the Southwestern Medical Clinic in Stevensville, Michigan
To schedule an appointment with Dr. Hanna, call 1-877-PPG-TODAY (1-877-774-8632).
