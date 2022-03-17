ROME CITY — After a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, the annual Noble Trails 5K is returning to Noble County on Saturday, April 30.
The race will begin at 9 a.m. at the Gene Stratton State Historic Site parking lot in Rome City. Runners will take off first, with walkers following shortly after.
The registration link is https://www.nobletrails.org/events-1/2022-fishing-line-trail-5k-run-walk. The advance registration cost per person is $30 and includes a T-shirt. Registrations will also be accepted the day of the race for $35 per person, but a T-shirt is not guaranteed.
The proceeds from the 5K help Noble Trails to expand the trail system, and will help maintain the current 8.5 miles of paved trail between Kendallville and Rome City. All funding for Noble Trails comes from grants and individual donations, so fundraisers such as this are key to the expansion of the Fishing Line Trail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.