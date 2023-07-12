Kendallville, IN (46755)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms this evening with a few showers possible late. A few storms may be severe. Low 64F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms this evening with a few showers possible late. A few storms may be severe. Low 64F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.