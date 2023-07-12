Manchester University in North Manchester salutes nearly 260 students who graduated at the end of the 2022-2023 academic year.
The graduates and their degrees are: Jacob Chaffee of Huntertown, bachelor of science degree in Biology-Chemistry; Nathaniel Johnson of Rome City, dual degrees in pharmacy (Pharm.D.) and pharmacogenomics (master of science degree in PGx); Sara Lake of Albion, summa cum laude with an Accelerated Bachelor of Science Nursing degree in nursing; MeiLin Newton of Columbia City, bachelor of science degree in business management; Reece Romer of LaGrange, bachelor of science degree in business management; Brooklyn Schumm of Kendallville, bachelor of arts degree in art (graphic design and community arts organization specialization); Sara Shultz of Churubusco, cum laude with a bachelor of science degree in social work; Skylar Wingard of Howe, bachelor of science degree in Biology-Chemistry; and Ryan Worman of Albion, bachelor of science degree in educational studies.
