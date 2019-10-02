My grandfather lived in the same house where he was born. He was 100 years old when he passed.
My parents will both turn 92 years old this autumn. They are living in the same house when I started kindergarten.
These are micro nano-seconds, dust in the wind, snippets of time compared to Meadowcroft Rockshelter.
Meadowcroft Rockshelter is the oldest place of continual human habitation in North America. People have been coming to Meadowcroft Rockshelter for years — 19,000 years.
Even longer than that if you add the time that it took us to drive Miller Road, a single-track gravel game trail roller coaster.
Meadowcroft Rockshelter is located in Washington County, in southwest Pennsylvania, just an atlatl throw from the West Virginia state line. (An atlatl is a prehistoric spear.)
It was discovered by a famous Pennsylvania celebrity that predicts weather every Feb. 2.
Albert Miller watched a groundhog digging a hole on his farm outside the hamlet of Avella on Nov. 12, 1955. Since he was a boy in the 1920s, Albert was an avid collector of Native American artifacts. He noticed burnt bones, a flint knife, flakes of flint stone and shells uncovered by the woodchuck excavation.
He buried the evidence by covering the hole. He shoveled and he shut up. For 18 years he searched for the right archaeologist. He figured if he said anything to anyone the site would be looted, and the record would be out of order, damaged or incomplete. Why read a book that has each page ripped out one at time when one can read the entire story?
In 1973, he met with Doctor James Adovasio from the University of Pittsburgh.
I was born in 1955. I graduated high school in 1973. Ask my family, my friends, and my teachers. I could have never kept my mouth shut for that long.
Meadowcroft Rockshelter was the perfect spot for a dwelling. It had water access with nearby Cross Creek yet was high enough that it didn’t flood. A sandstone overhang provided shelter. The bottom of the Rockshelter was level. There was ample ventilation.
Adovasio’s students dug and picked and brushed from 7 each morning to 6 each evening. Each layer and each find were recorded on a computer that my seventh graders would consider to be a washing machine or microwave oven.
The first artifacts were the history of bonfire parties. Around a fire ring they discovered aluminum beer cans, then deeper were steel beer cans with church key punctures, then deeper were Depression Era beer bottles, and deeper there were Colonial rum vessels.
The work of Dr. Adovasio and his team continued through 1978. Some sediment layers were thinner than the width of a trowel, so some work was done with straight edge razor blades. 20,000 artifacts have been documented but only one third of the dig site is completed. If one has the patience to wait 18 years to select the right person for the job, then one has the patience to consider saving some of the work for future archaeologists when technology is more advanced.
There is a Frank Lloyd Wright looking structure that provides excellent viewing and secures and protects the dig site from looters and groundhogs.
If your GPS directs you to Miller Road, be prepared for both the steepest and sharpest left turn you will ever experience outside of an amusement park ride or NASA training. Visitors from 70 countries have found the place and so did the visitors from 19,000 years ago. I don’t think that they had GPS back then.
Meadowcroft Rockshelter is a National Historic Landmark. At 19,000 years old, every other home on this continent is mid-century modern by comparison.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.