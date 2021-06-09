FORT WAYNE — Middle school students at several area schools have showcased their future career dreams through an essay contest that earned them $100 awards and job shadow opportunities.
A virtual ceremony recognized middle school students with winning essays on Monday, beginning at 6:30 p.m. Students were honored at a virtual reception for their award-winning career essays. Parents, teachers, and principals will join them remotely in celebration.
High school students will be recognized in a virtual ceremony June 8.
The essay contest was created in partnership with the Olin B & Desta Schwab Foundation. The project encouraged students to research and thoroughly understand the career paths that interest them.
In addition to fostering career research and exploration, the essay project provided a $100 award to winning essays for middle school and high school students who participated in JA programs.
In addition to the $100 award, high school students competed for a job shadow experience in the career field of their choosing.
During the 2020-21 school year, 415 middle and high school students submitted essays for the contest. Students from 30 schools across northern Indiana participated.
Middle school essay contest winners, their essay topic and their schools from Noble County are Simeon Gard (Biochemist), Central Noble Jr.-Sr. High School; Chloe Gibson (Chef), East Noble Middle School; and Olivia Winkle (Marine Biologist), St. Mary School of Avilla.
Partnering with more than 5,100 educators and 7,100 positive adult role models who volunteer their time, JA’s in-school, JA BizTown, and JA Finance Park economic education programs focus on three key content areas: work readiness, entrepreneurship, and financial literacy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.