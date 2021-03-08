Big Brothers Big Sisters Chief Executive Officer Josette Rider is flanked by Fort Wayne TinCaps mascot Johnny and Big Brothers Big Sisters mascot Pinhead at a press conference Sunday afternoon at Parkview Field. Big Brothers Big Sisters was announcing a new downtown event at the ballpark on June 19 as part of its Bowl For Kids Sake campaign. The fundraiser will provide safe and distanced options for those wishing to participate in the 41st annual event.