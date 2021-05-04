KENDALLVILLE – Renowned bird biologist Les Beletsky provides a succinct description of each of the 250 birds profiled in his book, “Bird Songs: 250 North American Birds in Song.”
On the Kendallville Public Library Adventure Walk in May, patrons will see a selection of the lavish full-color illustrations of each bird. Patrons will have access to a built-in digital audio player holding 250 corresponding songs and calls for each featured feathered friend if they check out the book from the library
The Adventure Walk in Rome City consists of nine stations that start at Grant Park and continue along a walkway to Kelly Park.
In Kendallville, the walk of 18 stations starts at the front of the Kendallville Public Library and then continues in a loop around the library through the west side of Bixler Lake Park.
Maps for both locations are available here: http://bit.ly/KPLAdventureWalk.
