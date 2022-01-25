ALBION — “Annie’s Project” courses have successfully reached more than 15,000 farm and ranch women in 33 states, empowering them to learn from experts in agriculture.
Purdue Extension in Noble and Kosciusko counties are partnering to offer the course, beginning Feb. 3 in Albion at the Noble County Extension Office, 2090 N. S.R. 9. The cost for the course is $65 per person, which includes a workbook and support materials for all sessions. Course size is limited, so please register by Thursday, Jan. 27, at bit.ly/3o9AOcM or call 636-2111.
“Annie’s Project” is a six-week course is a discussion-based workshop, bringing women together to learn from experts in production, financial management, human resources, marketing and the legal field. There’s plenty of time for questions, sharing, reacting and connecting with presenters and fellow participants. It’s a relaxed, fun and dynamic way to learn, grow and meet other farm women.
Whether new or experienced, understanding the five areas of agricultural risk, knowing how to analyze agricultural spreadsheets and other necessary skills are vital. Learning them in a friendly environment, where questions and discussion are welcomed, allows the learning process to flourish.
Farm women are generating a cultural tide in American agriculture that is moving management, assets and opportunities to a new wave of farmers across the country. At “Annie’s Project” courses, women in agriculture become empowered to be successful through education, networks, and resources.
“I took the class to gain a better understanding about agribusiness and how financial decisions impact our farm operation,” said Linda, an “Annie’s Project” alumna. “I have a better understanding of balance sheets and the futures market…this class has improved communication with my spouse on concerns he works with on a daily basis.”
For more information, contact Ann Kline at 636-2111or kline60@purdue.edu or Kelly Heckaman at kheckaman@purdue.edu or 574-372-2340. More information can be found on the “Annie’s Project” website at www.AnniesProject.org.
