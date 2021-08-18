Augusta Hills having garage sale
ALBION — A community garage sale will be held Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon in conjunction with a farmers market at the Augusta Hills Learning, Recreation and Community Center.. The event takes place in the refurbished barn.
Guests may browse the garage sale and check out the farmers market. All items will be for sale with the profit going to Augusta Hills. Donations to Augusta Hills are always welcome.
Democrat Women to meet Monday
AVILLA — Noble County Democrat Women will meet Monday, Aug. 23, at 6:30 p.m. at St. James Restaurant in Avilla for its monthly gathering.
Pork burger sale benefits Disabled Veterans
KENDALLVILLE — Disabled American Veterans Chapter 43, based in Corunna, will have a pork burger sale Saturday, beginning at noon, at the House of Spirits parking lot at U.S 6 and S.R. 3.
