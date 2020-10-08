AVILLA — Oak Farm Montessori School teacher Michael Miller has received a Peace and Social Justice seed grant of $500 from the American Montessori Society Peace & Social Justice Committee.
The grant enabled the school to offer its summer day camp farm program at a reduced rate to local students who might not otherwise be able to attend. Urban students were able to learn in the woods, explore the 100-acre campus and interact with nature in the Building Bridges camp that ran this summer for students ages 6 to 12.
The grants are presented in memory of educator Ursula Thrush, whose dedication to the concept of peace and social justice through children inspired many to advance this education in their classrooms and communities.
