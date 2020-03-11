ANGOLA — The Trine Special Olympics Invitational scheduled for Sunday has been canceled due to concerns about the coronavirus.
The annual event is held in Trine University’s Athletic and Recreation Center, hosted by Phi Kappa Theta and Theta Phi Sorority. Athletes come from throughout northeastern Indiana.
The invitational will not be rescheduled due to the calendar of events already scheduled at the ARC, said Steuben County Special Olympics coordinator Jan Wilson.
In response to growing concerns about the spread of coronavirus COVID-19, Special Olympics Indiana announced Wednesday that it would suspend all sport trainings, competitions and other activities involving athletes through March 31, at which time the situation will be re-evaluated.
The initiative will effect some state games and plans for March Special Olympics.
“This decision was made carefully by the leadership teams of Special Olympics International and Special Olympics Indiana following extensive consideration of the latest guidance from the World Health Organization, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the Indiana State Department of Health,” said a news release from CEO of Special Olympics Indiana Jeff Mohler.
“While postponing/canceling events is disappointing for athletes who have trained for months to compete — as well as for the volunteers, family, friends and our staff and board who look forward to cheering for them — we know that our love of sport doesn’t compare to the importance of protecting the health and safety of the athletes, which will remain our priority.”
