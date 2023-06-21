STROH — Stroh Days 2023 will take place Friday, June 30, and Saturday, July 1, near the fire station, 11779 E. C.R. 425S, in downtown Stroh.
The Stroh Fire Department and Stroh Community League are the festival hosts. Proceeds from the festival will benefit the fire department.
Friday’s events include townwide garage sales, beginning at 8 a.m.; a cornhole tournament at 6 p.m. and the Blue Light Parade at 10 p.m.
The townwide garage sales continue Saturday at 8 a.m. Other events are a 5K run at 8 a.m., Cruise-In at 9 a.m., Vendor Alley at 10 a.m., inflatable games beginning at 10 a.m.; hog roast at 11:45 a.m.; bed races at noon; and live music by “Showdown,” also at noon.
The Saturday parade begins at 11 a.m., with line-up at the Stroh Church of Christ at 9:45 a.m. Festival-goers are encouraged to bring seating and sit in the downtown area near the fire station.
