These children were recently born in New Eden Care Center:
Geneva Diane, a girl, was born Nov 10 to Larry and Elmina (Miller) Bontrager, Goshen.
Kara Diane, a girl, was born Nov. 8 to Marvin and Norma (Miller) Fry, LaGrnage.
Shawn Jace, a boy was born Nov. 8 to Brian and Karen (Bontrager) Bontrager, Millersburg.
Jenna Alyse, a girl, was born Nov. 6 to Leon and Christina (Miller) Miller, Middlebury.
Dorcas Anne, a girl, was born Nov. 2 to Noah and MaryEtta (Miller) Fry, Wolcottville.
Makiah Jace, a boy, was born Nov. 1 to Faron and Joanna (Bontrager) Lehman, Goshen.
