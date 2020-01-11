Dana Huck of Huntertown, Ashley Sheets of Middlebury and Emily Warren of Shipshewana are among students at Olivet Nazarene University named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester. To be eligible, full-time undergraduate students must have attained a semester grade-point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale.
Olivet Nazarene University is an accredited Christian liberal arts university in Bourbonnais, Ill., with additional campuses in Indianapolis, Oak Brook and Rolling Meadows in Illinois, and Grand Rapids and Grand Ledge in Michigan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.