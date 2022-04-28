What buzzes with knowledge, contains chlorophyll, delights the eye and nose, and can be fruity, herbaceous, woody and hanging?
The 9th Annual Noble County Master Gardener Plant Sale!
The people, plants, flowers, vegetables, tomatoes, herbs and 200 hanging baskets will come together Saturday, May 7, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Noble County Fairgrounds! Bring your cash or checkbook (only) because the Plant Sale does not take credit or debit cards. ATM’s are located at several banks on U.S. 6 just outside the fairgrounds if you forget.
The Noble County Master Gardeners are putting the last bit of soil and love into all of the many plants, trying to keep everything temperate for what will be the biggest, best plant sale yet. The event will once again be held at the Noble County Fairgrounds Floral Hall; one of the oldest public buildings in Noble County. Floral Hall was built in 1883 and has survived not one, but two fires.
The event will bring together dahlia experts, seasoned vegetable growers, native plants specialists, lily aficionados, and more. Each year hundreds of Noble County residents benefit from healthy plants and great prices for specimens, both common or unique, sun or shade, woodland or prairie to jump start their own green and growing gardens.
But be forewarned, this is definitely not one of Noble County’s best kept secrets The line starts to form about 8 a.m. for a 9 a.m. start and all are encouraged to get to the fairgrounds early for the best selection.
And if that wasn’t enough, The Master Gardener program is 100 years old! Started in 1922, this program works with local universities in the United States and Canada to provide intensive horticultural training to individuals, who then volunteer as Master Gardeners in their communities.
Noble County volunteers lead and oversee educational programs, public service programs and demonstration gardens in our community. The Noble County Master Gardeners conduct this plant sale each year and then use the proceeds to support gardening programs across the county. Proceeds provide scholarships to local young people who are attending secondary programs in agriculture, landscaping, ecological studies, land management, sustainable food and farming and other related fields of study.
If you know of a young person pursuing an area of study related to the care of plants and/or our planet, please have them contact the Purdue Extension Office for more information at 636-2111.
Food will be available to purchase from two local not-for-profit groups. The Noble County 4-H Draft Horse Club, “Bits N’ Collars” will be selling doughnuts, juice and milk and Kendallville American Legion Riders Post 86 will be selling pork burgers from 8 a.m. until gone.
For more information, call Purdue Extension in Noble County at 636-2111.
