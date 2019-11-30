STROH — Prince of Peace Lutheran Church has scheduled a series of Advent worship services in December. The church is at 10275 E. C.R. 550S, Hudson, three miles southwest of Stroh and north of Big Long Lake.
Sunday Advent worship begins Dec. 1 at 9 a.m. and continues on Dec. 8, 15 and 22. These services will feature the lighting of the Advent wreath each week, Scripture, message and prayer with songs and carols, live music and congregational singing. Child care is available, and Sunday school for children age 3 through Grade 5 takes place during worship. The Sunday theme is “The Light,” the gift of the Christ Child.
Wednesday Advent worship services begin Dec. 4 at 7 p.m., featuring Scripture readings and Christmas carols. Other services are Dec. 11 and Dec. 18, with refreshments served after each service. The Wednesday theme is “Arise and Shine,” based on Isaiah 60:1-3.
Call the church office at 260-351-2144 or visit the church’s website at www.princeofpeacestroh.com.
