I have a big decision to make, and I am trying to use my mind and heart. More importantly, I want to make a decision that is God-honoring. Scripture says that we are to treat everything as if working for the Lord.
Colossians 3:23 “Whatever you do, work at it with all your heart, as working for the Lord, not for human masters.”
At times in my life, I have made decisions solely based on my heart. There have been times that resulted in amazing results. My daughters were long-standing heart desires and decisions. I am so thankful for them! Other times my mind needed to help me make decisions because my heart led me astray! Have you been there too?
I have made decisions based on my mind, mostly without my heart. I especially did that while I was finishing grad school. My mind alone served me well.
So how do we engage both heart and mind?
Big decisions that can have time need time. Too many times, we jump when we should pause and reflect. One of the best things my husband and I did as parents was wait to punish for a day or two, so we were making better decisions. If there is time to make a decision, then we need to pray, read, listen.
Pray! Turn the decision over to the Lord. Ask the Lord to reveal the positives or negatives and to give you signs. Pray for the wisdom to know the difference between your wants and the path that is best.
Read! Start and end each day with the Word of God. I am always so thankful when the devotion I read is exactly the answer I have been searching.
Joshua 1:9 “Have I not commanded you? Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged; for the Lord, your God, will be with you wherever you go.” Take courage, the Lord will be with us, you, and me when we make a misstep.
Listen! Too often, we want to talk, but rarely do we sit and listen for the voice that points the way. Listen to others who are seeking Godly wisdom as well. They may be seeing or hearing something that you are not presently. Surround yourself with people seeking the will of God and help each other to discern.
Those times that I have made missteps, the Lord has provided another opportunity for me to make the right one. That is not to say I have never suffered for my consequences ... oh have I suffered for bad choices!
Pray for me as I make a big decision. I am so thankful I can pray, read, and listen!
