St. John plans treasure sale
KENDALLVILLE — The women of St. John Lutheran Church, 301 S. Oak St., will have a Summer Treasure Sale Thursday, June 15, and Friday, June 16.
The sale is open Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., offering home décor kitchen items, books, movies, purses, toys, vintage items, lamps and linens. This sale will have no clothing.
Parks office offers painting classes
KENDALLVILLE — Artist Carl Mosher will teach painting classes in June and July at the Youth Center, 211 Iddings St. All classes meet at 6 p.m.
“Happy Bubbles” is the painting for June 15 and “Lighthouse” is the painting for July 20. Samples of the paintings are on display in the Kendallville Park and Recreation Department office and on the department’s Facebook page.
Each class is $25 per person, with all supplies included. Class size is limited, so register early by calling the park office at 347-1064.
Churches plan Vacation Bible School
WOLCOTTVILLE — Wolcottville United Methodist Church, Woodruff Grove United Methodist Church and Open Door Community Church are hosting a free Vacation Bible School “Son Rock Kid’s Camp” for children going into Grades 1-6.
The camp is June 21-24 from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at 116 N. Main St., downtown Wolcottville. Call 215-7471 for more info.
